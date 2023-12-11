BREAKING | Police investigating death of 4-year-old found unresponsive in SW Atlanta

Police have opened an investigation into the death of a 4-year-old who was found unresponsive at a home in southwest Atlanta on Monday.

Officers were called to Renfrew Court, a neighborhood of single-family homes near Adamsville, after getting reports of an unresponsive child, Atlanta police said. When they arrived, officers found a 4-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released about the investigation, which a police spokesman described as “fluid.” Officials could not confirm if foul play was suspected. No identifying details about the child have been released.