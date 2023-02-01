Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex near golf course

A man was found shot to death in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta police confirmed they got a call about a person being shot around 10:30 a.m. at the Adams House apartments across from the Alfred Tup Holmes Golf Course on Campbellton Road. Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
His name was not released by police. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if investigators have any suspects.
Channel 2 Action News footage showed officers walking in and out of an apartment at noon.
No other details have been released by police.
