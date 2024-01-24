BREAKING | ‘Armed suspects’ reported on Kennesaw State campus

Kennesaw State University students were told to take shelter Wednesday night after armed suspects were spotted on campus, officials said.
Few details on the incident were immediately available, but the university’s Office of Emergency Management announced around 6:20 p.m. that police were in the area. Authorities described the situation as “armed suspects” reported on the Kennesaw campus, which is just off I-75 and near Cobb County International Airport.
Students and staff members on campus were told to seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.
Officials have not said where exactly the suspects were spotted or if any shots had been fired, but confirmed that police are searching the area.
KSU Emergency: Kennesaw Campus: Remain secured in place. Armed suspects reported on campus. Police searching the area.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) January 25, 2024
