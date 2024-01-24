BreakingNews
BREAKING | ‘Armed intruder’ reported near Kennesaw State campus
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | ‘Armed suspects’ reported on Kennesaw State campus

Kennesaw State University is under lockdown after armed suspects were seen on campus, officials said.

Kennesaw State University is under lockdown after armed suspects were seen on campus, officials said.
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

Kennesaw State University students were told to take shelter Wednesday night after armed suspects were spotted on campus, officials said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but the university’s Office of Emergency Management announced around 6:20 p.m. that police were in the area. Authorities described the situation as “armed suspects” reported on the Kennesaw campus, which is just off I-75 and near Cobb County International Airport.

Students and staff members on campus were told to seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.

Officials have not said where exactly the suspects were spotted or if any shots had been fired, but confirmed that police are searching the area.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top