BREAKING: Police investigating after 2 found dead in Gwinnett neighborhood

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Gwinnett neighborhood
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Gwinnett neighborhood

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are looking into what happened that left a man and woman dead in a neighborhood near Gwinnett Place Mall on Wednesday morning.

Police said homicide investigators are on the way to Woodington Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville near Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive. It is not clear when the incident happened or under what circumstances it occurred.

No other details were released. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a photographer on the way to learn more.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

