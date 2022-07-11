BREAKING: Police investigate shooting at Cobb County apartments

Cobb County police are investigating a reported shooting Monday at an apartment complex in southern part of the county.
There is a large police presence at the Premier Apartments on Westwood Place off Riverside Parkway and Factory Shoals Road. Police have blocked part of the gated complex with crime scene tape as they investigate.
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution
Officers at the scene have not confirmed any details about their investigation. No information about victims or suspects has been released.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
