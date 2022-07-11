BreakingNews
Police investigate shooting at Cobb County apartments
BREAKING: Police investigate shooting at Cobb County apartments

A Cobb County police detective shines a flashlight inside an apartment at the Premier Apartments complex after multiple people were reported shot Monday.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Cobb County police are investigating a reported shooting Monday at an apartment complex in southern part of the county.

There is a large police presence at the Premier Apartments on Westwood Place off Riverside Parkway and Factory Shoals Road. Police have blocked part of the gated complex with crime scene tape as they investigate.

Cobb County police officers stand outside an apartment at the Premier Apartments in south Cobb. Police and fire responded to a call of multiple people shot early Monday morning.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Officers at the scene have not confirmed any details about their investigation. No information about victims or suspects has been released.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

A Cobb County police officer exits the scene of a multiple person shot call in South Cobb at the Premier Apartments off Riverside Parkway.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

