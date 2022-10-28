ajc logo
BREAKING: Police, DEA conducting ‘joint operation’ at Sandy Springs shopping center

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Local police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting a joint operation at a shopping center in Sandy Springs, officials confirmed Friday morning.

The operation, which includes multiple officers in tactical gear, is taking place at Copeland Village on Roswell Road, just south of I-285. Located between the Perimeter and the Prado, the strip mall is home to multiple restaurants, a laundromat, a liquor store and other businesses.

Despite confirming the joint operation, Sandy Springs police have not provided further details.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

