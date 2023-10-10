BREAKING | Police chief fires Atlanta officer after deacon dies during arrest

An Atlanta police officer who attempted to arrest a church deacon after a minor car crash has been fired from the department, Chief Darin Schierbaum said Tuesday.

Kiran Kimbrough was terminated for not having a supervisor present when he attempted to arrest Johnny Hollman in August, the chief said. Investigators have said Hollman was determined to be the at-fault driver in the crash and became agitated when the officer tried to cite him.

Hollman died after being stunned by a police Taser.

“Every single person and life in the City of Atlanta matters to me,” Schierbaum said in a news release. “Part of my job is to assess, evaluate and adjust how this police department is carrying out its sworn mission to serve and protect the citizens of this city. I understand the difficult and dangerous job that our officers do each and every day throughout the city. I do not arrive at these decisions lightly. Only after a diligent review of all of the facts, while ensuring the due process of our officers, do I arrive at my decision.”

The announcement comes one day after Hollman’s family met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to discuss the case.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards investigated the incident. The GBI is also investigating.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.