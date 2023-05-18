BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods
Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
In July 2019, newborn girl was found in plastic bag

Nearly four years after a newborn was left inside a plastic bag in the woods, an arrest has been made, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Nicknamed “Baby India,” the little girl had offers from around the country to adopt her after she was found. And although India survived the tumultuous birth, investigators said no child needed to be abandoned in the woods when mothers have other options.

ExploreThe mystery of Baby India: Did her mother know she had other options?

On June 16, 2019, deputies were called to an isolated stretch of Daves Creek Road after a family nearby heard the baby girl’s cries. They had been away on a trip and returned just before 10 p.m. As they were unpacking, a child heard the recognizable noise, Sheriff Ron Freeman previously said.

Deputies recused the baby and performed first aid until she could be taken to a hospital. She was later placed in state custody. Weeks after the incident, the sheriff said India was “thriving,” though investigators still searched for her mother.

Since 2002, Georgia has had a Safe Haven law, which allows parents to surrender a baby without facing criminal charges. But experts say many mothers may not realize the law exists.

No details were released Thursday about the suspect or charges in the case.

The Forsyth sheriff’s office, along with the GBI and FBI, plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to release additional details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

