BREAKING: Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods

Nicknamed “Baby India,” the little girl had offers from around the country to adopt her after she was found. And although India survived the tumultuous birth, investigators said no child needed to be abandoned in the woods when mothers have other options.

On June 16, 2019, deputies were called to an isolated stretch of Daves Creek Road after a family nearby heard the baby girl’s cries. They had been away on a trip and returned just before 10 p.m. As they were unpacking, a child heard the recognizable noise, Sheriff Ron Freeman previously said.