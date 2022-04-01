BREAKING: Police arrest man accused of killing woman over bowling ball

Joshua Fleetwood was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police. Fleetwood, 25, is accused of killing LaKevia Jackson on March 17 outside Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

Jackson, 31, had gone to the entertainment center to celebrate her best friend’s birthday, her mother told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the following day. Investigators believe a fight over a bowling ball led to the shooting shortly before 11 p.m. After the argument inside, Fleetwood allegedly waited outside for her group to leave, Sharina Jackson said.