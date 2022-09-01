BREAKING: Paulding DA to seek death penalty vs. mom accused of killing 3 kids

“This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but given the facts and circumstances surrounding this case, I feel this is the appropriate action,” DA Matthew Rollins said in an emailed statement.

Darlene Brister, 40, was arrested June 24 after a 911 caller reported that a Woodwind Drive home was on fire in the Yorkville community, near the Polk County line. Inside the burning home, two of Brister’s seven children were already dead. A third died at the hospital, according to investigators.