BREAKING | Patient with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital

No injuries were reported Friday afternoon, but Atlanta police said a patient with a gun caused a scare at Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Atlanta officers were called to the hospital on a report of a patient in an ambulance with a weapon, according to a department spokesman who said no shots were fired.
But Emory officials gave a different version of events. A letter from Chief Operating Officer Dr. Adam Webb said officers were pursuing a person with a gun, who entered the courtyard outside the hospital cafe and fired.
“There were no injuries, and the individual did not enter the hospital at any point,” Webb wrote in the letter posted online. “In fact, access from the courtyard is secure. After a brief pursuit, he was apprehended by the police.”
The hospital was operating as usual, Webb said.
“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our staff, physicians, patients and visitors, which is why we have weapons detectors, a well-trained security team and other measures in place,” Webb said. “Our sincerest thanks to the APD and the Emory Police Department for their quick response.”
The Emory hospital is located less than two miles from the Northside Medical Midtown building where a May 3 shooting killed one woman and seriously injured four others. A Fulton County grand jury indicted Deion Duwane Patterson in that case in July.
