BREAKING | Patient with gun causes scare at Emory Midtown hospital

“There were no injuries, and the individual did not enter the hospital at any point,” Webb wrote in the letter posted online. “In fact, access from the courtyard is secure. After a brief pursuit, he was apprehended by the police.”

The hospital was operating as usual, Webb said.

“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our staff, physicians, patients and visitors, which is why we have weapons detectors, a well-trained security team and other measures in place,” Webb said. “Our sincerest thanks to the APD and the Emory Police Department for their quick response.”

The Emory hospital is located less than two miles from the Northside Medical Midtown building where a May 3 shooting killed one woman and seriously injured four others. A Fulton County grand jury indicted Deion Duwane Patterson in that case in July.

