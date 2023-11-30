BREAKING | Newton County murder suspect surrenders outside DeKalb home

“Nobody got hurt, so that’s the best part about it,” the neighbor said. “The cops handled the situation well. Nobody was injured, no gunshots or anything like that. If you ask me, they did their job.”

Explore Police search for man accused of killing woman inside Newton County home

Jackson was taken to the Newton jail, where he was being booked late Thursday morning, according to a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office.

Both the Newton and DeKalb county sheriff’s offices assisted with the arrest, according to Newton Sheriff Ezell Brown. In a statement, Brown said he and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office send their condolences to the family of Billings.

Billings was found dead inside her home after a family member requested a wellness check, the Newton sheriff’s office said. Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter a Skyview Drive home near Social Circle, where they found Billings’ body. She had been shot to death, according to an incident report.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of domestic violence, the police report states. The relationship between Jackson and Billings was not released.

Jackson’s criminal history includes a stint in state prison from February 2013 until June 2014 following a conviction for aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.