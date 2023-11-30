BREAKING | Newton County murder suspect surrenders outside DeKalb home

A man accused of killing a woman inside her Newton County home last month was arrested Thursday in DeKalb County, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Corey Olando Jackson, 41, is accused of killing 37-year-old Natasha Billings on Oct. 30, according to investigators. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault but eluded authorities until Thursday, when the marshals joined other law enforcement agencies outside a DeKalb home on Norgate Lane.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist watched as the man presumed to be Jackson was seen with his hands up and surrendering. A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the arrest was peaceful.
“Nobody got hurt, so that’s the best part about it,” the neighbor said. “The cops handled the situation well. Nobody was injured, no gunshots or anything like that. If you ask me, they did their job.”
Jackson was taken to the Newton jail, where he was being booked late Thursday morning, according to a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office.
Both the Newton and DeKalb county sheriff’s offices assisted with the arrest, according to Newton Sheriff Ezell Brown. In a statement, Brown said he and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office send their condolences to the family of Billings.
Billings was found dead inside her home after a family member requested a wellness check, the Newton sheriff’s office said. Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter a Skyview Drive home near Social Circle, where they found Billings’ body. She had been shot to death, according to an incident report.
Investigators believe the shooting was the result of domestic violence, the police report states. The relationship between Jackson and Billings was not released.
Jackson’s criminal history includes a stint in state prison from February 2013 until June 2014 following a conviction for aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
