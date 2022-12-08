BreakingNews
Man who killed 2 Cobb deputies pleads guilty
BREAKING: Man who killed 2 Cobb deputies pleads guilty

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

The man who fatally shot two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Thursday morning, exactly three months after killing the law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Christopher Patrick Golden, 30, entered a negotiated guilty plea for the murder of deputies Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant in a west Cobb neighborhood on Sept. 8.

Thursday’s hearing was initially set to be an arraignment, but Golden and his defense team agreed to a plea deal, Cobb Superior Court Judge Julie Adams Jacobs told a courtroom full of deputies and relatives of the slain lawmen. Prosecutors had planned to seek the death penalty, but agreed to a deal in which Golden would serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Golden wasn’t the man wanted that evening, but lived in the home with Christopher Cook, who is his uncle and the person the deputies were searching for on theft charges.

From inside the home, Golden fired a barrage of rounds with a Colt AR-15 style rifle, fatally striking the deputies as they stood outside in the 2400 block of Hampton Glen Court.

Both deputies pulled their service weapons when Golden pointed the rifle at them and instructed him to drop the gun, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason Saliba said. At least 12 rifle rounds come through the front window. The second and third shots struck Koleski, causing him to bleed to death. The eighth hit deputy Ervin in the head, authorities said.

Koleski, 42, and Ervin, 38, were remembered as dedicated public servants. Law enforcement officers from around the metro area were among the hundreds who attended funerals for the deputies, who were partners on the evening shift.

Both men were married and had been employed with the sheriff’s office for many years. Koleski had been with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office since his law enforcement career began in 2007. Ervin, a father of two, had been with the sheriff’s office since 2012.

In their victim impact statements, the relatives of both deputies told the court that Golden’s actions devastated their families.

Megan Barrios, Koleski’s sister, said she can’t get over the image of her mother holding the folded American flag at her son’s funeral service.

Golden, shackled at the waist and wearing a striped jumpsuit, lowered his head and looked directly at the wood table in front of him as the deputies’ relatives cried on the witness stand.

Asked if there was anything he wanted to tell the families of the men, Golden simply said, “Not at this time, your honor.”

