BREAKING: Man who killed 2 Cobb deputies pleads guilty

From inside the home, Golden fired a barrage of rounds with a Colt AR-15 style rifle, fatally striking the deputies as they stood outside in the 2400 block of Hampton Glen Court.

Both deputies pulled their service weapons when Golden pointed the rifle at them and instructed him to drop the gun, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason Saliba said. At least 12 rifle rounds come through the front window. The second and third shots struck Koleski, causing him to bleed to death. The eighth hit deputy Ervin in the head, authorities said.

Koleski, 42, and Ervin, 38, were remembered as dedicated public servants. Law enforcement officers from around the metro area were among the hundreds who attended funerals for the deputies, who were partners on the evening shift.

Both men were married and had been employed with the sheriff’s office for many years. Koleski had been with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office since his law enforcement career began in 2007. Ervin, a father of two, had been with the sheriff’s office since 2012.

In their victim impact statements, the relatives of both deputies told the court that Golden’s actions devastated their families.

Megan Barrios, Koleski’s sister, said she can’t get over the image of her mother holding the folded American flag at her son’s funeral service.

Golden, shackled at the waist and wearing a striped jumpsuit, lowered his head and looked directly at the wood table in front of him as the deputies’ relatives cried on the witness stand.

Asked if there was anything he wanted to tell the families of the men, Golden simply said, “Not at this time, your honor.”

