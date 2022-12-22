BREAKING: Man shot, killed after dispute at SW Atlanta gas station, police say

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.
Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the BP station on 3550 Campbellton Road and found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Maj. Peter Malecki with the Atlanta Police Department. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and is currently at large, Malecki said.
Crime scene technicians placed evidence markers near what appeared to be a gun and multiple shell casings in the parking lot. A large amount of blood could also be seen on the ground near a vehicle.
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The shooting occurred following a verbal dispute in the parking lot, Malecki said, adding that it doesn’t appear to be an act of road rage or a robbery.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses at the scene and looking at surveillance footage Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
