BREAKING: Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A man was shot while parked in his vehicle at a gas station in Alpharetta early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers got the call about a person shot around 3 a.m. at the QuikTrip on Milton Parkway and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot, Lt. Andrew Splawn told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he is said to be stable.

Splawn said the suspect fled before police arrived. A motive was not clear, and investigators did not release a description of the suspect.

Police remain Wednesday at the gas station, where crime scene tape is strung across the parking lot. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

