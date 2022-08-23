BreakingNews
Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
BREAKING: Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini

Alfred Megbuluba was charged with felony murder after the woman's death, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A man accused of forcing a woman out of a Lamborghini to her death on an Atlanta street last year has rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 15 years, his attorney said Tuesday.

Alfred Megbuluba was driving the high-end sports car Oct. 10 when he got into a fight with a woman, investigators have said. According to witnesses, the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Catherine Khan, was thrown out or pushed from the car at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads. Khan, who lived in Snellville, died from her injuries.

Megbuluba, who lives in Lilburn, was indicted on murder charges in January, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. He has remained in jail since his arrest.

As part of the plea deal, Megbuluba’s charge would have been reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his attorney, Dwight Thomas, said during a court hearing Tuesday. Under the deal offered by prosecutors, Megbuluba would have been sentenced to 20 years, including 15 behind bars.

Instead, the case against him will move forward.

In the days after Khan’s death, witnesses said she appeared to be arguing with Megbuluba in the Lamborghini shortly before the incident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. In two 911 calls released to the public, separate witnesses reported that Khan was breathing but unconscious after she was injured. She was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries.

On both a Facebook page dedicated to Khan and a GoFundMe page created after her death, friends and family shared memories of the woman remembered as kind and charismatic. Khan’s mother posted a message on Facebook days after her death.

“Hi, this is Catherine’s mom, Elizabeth. I just want to thank everyone for the kind words, memories and pictures of my sweet baby girl,” the post stated. “It is such a comfort knowing how much she was loved. Catherine lived hard, played hard and unfortunately died hard. She’s not here anymore, but she’s everywhere at the same time.”

