BREAKING: Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini

In the days after Khan’s death, witnesses said she appeared to be arguing with Megbuluba in the Lamborghini shortly before the incident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. In two 911 calls released to the public, separate witnesses reported that Khan was breathing but unconscious after she was injured. She was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries.

On both a Facebook page dedicated to Khan and a GoFundMe page created after her death, friends and family shared memories of the woman remembered as kind and charismatic. Khan’s mother posted a message on Facebook days after her death.

“Hi, this is Catherine’s mom, Elizabeth. I just want to thank everyone for the kind words, memories and pictures of my sweet baby girl,” the post stated. “It is such a comfort knowing how much she was loved. Catherine lived hard, played hard and unfortunately died hard. She’s not here anymore, but she’s everywhere at the same time.”