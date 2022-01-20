Man indicted on murder charges in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini

Investigators believe Alfred Megbuluba, 31, who lives in Lilburn, was driving the high-end sports car Oct. 10 when he got into a fight with a woman. According to witnesses, the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Catherine Khan, was thrown out or pushed from the car at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads. Khan, who lived in Snellville, died from her injuries.

Witnesses said Khan appeared to be arguing with Megbuluba in the Lamborghini shortly before the incident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.