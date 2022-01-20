Man indicted on murder charges in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini

A man accused of throwing or pushing a woman out of a Lamborghini in Atlanta has been indicted on murder charges, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators believe Alfred Megbuluba, 31, who lives in Lilburn, was driving the high-end sports car Oct. 10 when he got into a fight with a woman. According to witnesses, the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Catherine Khan, was thrown out or pushed from the car at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads. Khan, who lived in Snellville, died from her injuries.
Witnesses said Khan appeared to be arguing with Megbuluba in the Lamborghini shortly before the incident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
In two 911 calls released to the public, separate witnesses reported that Khan was breathing but unconscious after she was injured. She was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries.
Days later, Megbuluba was identified as the suspect and surrendered. He has been held at the Fulton County jail since his arrest.
On Friday, a Fulton grand jury indicted Megbuluba on six counts, including murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, financial card fraud and financial card theft. Investigators have said Khan’s wallet was stolen the night she was killed.
A second suspect was also indicted in the case, according to the DA’s Office. Demario Kesean Blackwell was indicted on charges including theft by taking, financial card fraud and financial card theft, court records show. Blackwell was not in the Fulton jail late Thursday.
