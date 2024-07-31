Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Man killed when tree falls on car in Cherokee County during storms

A man was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle Tuesday in Cherokee County.

A driver was killed Tuesday night in Cherokee County when a tree fell onto his vehicle during a round of powerful storms.

Shortly before 8 p.m., deputies were called to 5767 Vaughn Road in Canton after receiving a report that a tree had fallen onto a moving vehicle, according to a spokesman for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered a 27-year-male driver deceased in the vehicle,” Capt. Jay Baker said in an emailed statement.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, Baker said.

The driver’s name was not released late Tuesday pending notification of family members.

Storms moved through metro Atlanta, toppling trees and bringing down power lines. Crews were working late Tuesday to restore power and clear roadways.

