BREAKING | Man killed when tree falls on car in Cherokee County during storms

A driver was killed Tuesday night in Cherokee County when a tree fell onto his vehicle during a round of powerful storms.

Shortly before 8 p.m., deputies were called to 5767 Vaughn Road in Canton after receiving a report that a tree had fallen onto a moving vehicle, according to a spokesman for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they discovered a 27-year-male driver deceased in the vehicle,” Capt. Jay Baker said in an emailed statement.