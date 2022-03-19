BREAKING: Man killed in double shooting at southeast Atlanta townhouse

One man was killed and another man wounded during a Friday night shooting in southeast Atlanta.
According to a police statement, the shooting at the Oxford Village Townhouse complex in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road was reported at 8 p.m.
Neither of the two men were identified and no suspect information was provided.
The investigation is in its infancy. Police were working to determine what happened.
