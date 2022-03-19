Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Man killed in double shooting at southeast Atlanta townhouse

A man was shot and killed in a southeast Atlanta townhouse complex Friday night. Another man was wounded in the shooting, according to authorities.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

One man was killed and another man wounded during a Friday night shooting in southeast Atlanta.

According to a police statement, the shooting at the Oxford Village Townhouse complex in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road was reported at 8 p.m.

Neither of the two men were identified and no suspect information was provided.

The investigation is in its infancy. Police were working to determine what happened.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

