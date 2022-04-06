BREAKING: Man killed at apartment complex near Atlantic Station

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near Atlantic Station.
Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of the department’s homicide unit, confirmed that a 25-year-old man was killed in the shooting. The victim was not identified.
The shooting was reported just after noon at the Ellington Midtown apartment complex at 391 17th Street, according to Atlanta Police Department dispatch records.
It was not clear what led to the shooting as the investigation remains in its infancy. Woolfolk said detectives were still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and had spoken to people who may be able to provide surveillance footage.
Wednesday’s shooting is not the first time the Atlantic Station area has been impacted by gun violence.
Officers found multiple bullet holes in a car that was blocking the entrance to the Ellington Midtown complex’s parking garage Dec. 29.
No injuries were reported in that shooting, police said, but it came just three days after a large crowd of more than 100 teenagers scattered when gunshots rang out during a disturbance on 17th Street. A teen who fire multiple shots was wounded by an off-duty Georgia State University police officer in the area, GBI investigators said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
