BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch issued in NW Georgia for 2nd wave of storms
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Man killed at apartment complex near Atlantic Station

Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Credit: File photo

caption arrowCaption
Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near Atlantic Station.

Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of the department’s homicide unit, confirmed that a 25-year-old man was killed in the shooting. The victim was not identified.

The shooting was reported just after noon at the Ellington Midtown apartment complex at 391 17th Street, according to Atlanta Police Department dispatch records.

It was not clear what led to the shooting as the investigation remains in its infancy. Woolfolk said detectives were still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and had spoken to people who may be able to provide surveillance footage.

ExploreMore gunfire at Atlantic Station results in property damage, but no injuries

Wednesday’s shooting is not the first time the Atlantic Station area has been impacted by gun violence.

Officers found multiple bullet holes in a car that was blocking the entrance to the Ellington Midtown complex’s parking garage Dec. 29.

No injuries were reported in that shooting, police said, but it came just three days after a large crowd of more than 100 teenagers scattered when gunshots rang out during a disturbance on 17th Street. A teen who fire multiple shots was wounded by an off-duty Georgia State University police officer in the area, GBI investigators said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cops: Woodstock woman seriously injured after ex-boyfriend hits her with car
18m ago
BREAKING: Police shooting investigation shuts down busy Cobb road near I-75
52m ago
Ex-East Point officers indicted in shooting that left man paralyzed
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top