BREAKING | Man dead in shooting at Riverdale hotel

Crime & Public Safety
By
30 minutes ago
A man was killed Tuesday in a shooting at a hotel in Clayton County, authorities said.

The fatal incident at the Hometown Inn on Ga. 85 was confirmed by Riverdale police, but few other details were provided. The hotel is located on the northern side of Riverdale in a busy area next to an H-Mart grocery store.

Police have not said what circumstances led to the shooting, if anyone has been detained or if the victim has been identified.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

