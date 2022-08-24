BREAKING: 14-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in SE Atlanta

A 14-year-old boy was gunned down near a cluster of storefronts in East Atlanta on Tuesday evening, according to police.
Atlanta police are investigating the shooting, which happened around 6:20 p.m. at a shopping center in the 100 block of Fayetteville Road. In a statement, department officials said the boy was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Homicide detectives are now working to learn the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police did not release the child’s name or any other details related to the shooting Tuesday.
