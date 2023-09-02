BREAKING | K-9 fatally shot, teenage suspect at large in Clayton County

A police K-9 was shot to death Saturday morning as authorities in Clayton County said they were trying to arrest a teenager.

Arrest warrants charging 17-year-old Stephon Ford with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated cruelty to animals and destruction of government property have been obtained, according to Clayton police. The teen remains at large.

Around 1:45 a.m., Clayton police officers were asked to assist Jonesboro police in an ongoing investigation in the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard. According to officials, the suspect had run away, so a Clayton K-9 was deployed into the nearby wood line where the suspect was last seen.

The K-9 was able to track down Ford, at which point officers told him to surrender, police stated. Ford is accused of then taking out a handgun and firing in the direction of officers.

The K-9 was struck and rushed to a local animal hospital, where he eventually died. Police said no officers or local residents were injured in the incident.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Jonesboro police regarding the initial investigation.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton police at 770-477-3550.