BREAKING | I-75 South shut down in Cobb after tractor-trailer overturns

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Updated 4 minutes ago
All lanes of I-75 South in Cobb County were blocked Tuesday afternoon at the Windy Hill Road exit after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Several other vehicles were also involved in the crash and injuries were reported.

Drivers were advised to take Cobb Parkway to avoid the wreck.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. and could take several hours to clear.

