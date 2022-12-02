BreakingNews
BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway at Clayton County shopping center

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in Clayton County, police said.

Few details about the incident have been released, but the investigation is taking place at the Pointe South Shopping Center off Pointe South Parkway and Ga. 85, Channel 2 Action News reported. According to the news station, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed.

Some of the victim’s family members told the news station that the man was getting out of his vehicle when he was shot.

His name was not released and no information was provided about a suspect. Authorities have not said how the shooting happened.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

