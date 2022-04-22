BreakingNews
BREAKING: Hawks game delayed due to suspicious package found near arena
BREAKING: Hawks game delayed due to suspicious package found near arena

While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Streets around State Farm Arena shut down

Game 3 of the Atlanta Hawks’ playoff series against the Miami Heat will be delayed 30 minutes after a suspicious package was found near State Farm Arena shortly before tipoff Friday.

According to Atlanta police, the package was found near a building at 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, about a half-mile southwest of the stadium. The streets around the area were shut down and SWAT team officers were en route to search, a department spokeswoman said.

NBA league sources told Channel 2 Action News arena security discovered the packaged and called in bomb-sniffing dogs to check the stadium.

The stands of State Farm Arena are mostly empty, as fans wait outside to be allowed in. Many gates were shut down once the package was discovered.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

