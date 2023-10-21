BreakingNews
BREAKING | GBI investigating shooting involving officer, armed man in Cobb

BREAKING | GBI investigating shooting involving officer, armed man in Cobb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
33 minutes ago
X

The GBI is investigating a shooting after a man pointed a gun at police in Cobb County and officers discharged their weapons Friday afternoon, officials said.

Cobb police officers were called to an area on Benson Poole Road and Crimson Maple Way, which is just off Smyrna Powder Springs Road, around 4:35 p.m. regarding an armed man, police said. Officers with the Smyrna Police Department responded to the incident location as backup, and were “confronted by the armed man who pointed a firearm at them,” according to officials.

Smyrna police said the man did not comply, leading them to discharge their weapons. Authorities have not said if the man was struck by gunfire or if anyone was injured.

The GBI confirmed they were asked by Smyrna police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

NEW PHOTOS: Pro-Palestinian supporters rally in downtown Atlanta
2h ago

Jordan abandons bid for House speaker; Austin Scott running again
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
6h ago

You may need your raincoat a lot this winter in Georgia. Here’s why
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE
Woman’s boyfriend charged in her ‘suspicious death’ at Gwinnett home
1h ago
Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group
3h ago
‘So empty without her’: Family grieves woman hit, killed during police pursuit
3h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top