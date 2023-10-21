BREAKING | GBI investigating shooting involving officer, armed man in Cobb

Cobb police officers were called to an area on Benson Poole Road and Crimson Maple Way, which is just off Smyrna Powder Springs Road, around 4:35 p.m. regarding an armed man, police said. Officers with the Smyrna Police Department responded to the incident location as backup, and were “confronted by the armed man who pointed a firearm at them,” according to officials.

Smyrna police said the man did not comply, leading them to discharge their weapons. Authorities have not said if the man was struck by gunfire or if anyone was injured.

The GBI confirmed they were asked by Smyrna police to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

We’re working to learn more.

