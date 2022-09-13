ajc logo
BREAKING: Fight at Towers High School prompts brief lockdown

A fight at Towers High School in DeKalb County prompted a brief lockdown Tuesday morning, officials said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A fight at Towers High School prompted a brief lockdown Tuesday morning, according to DeKalb County school officials.

The school is currently resuming normal operations, officials said.

DeKalb County police also responded but did not release any details.

School officials did not say whether any injuries were reported or arrests have been made. It also was not clear if the fight involved students or staff.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer is at the scene gathering details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

