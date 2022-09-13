BREAKING: Fight at Towers High School prompts brief lockdown

A fight at Towers High School prompted a brief lockdown Tuesday morning, according to DeKalb County school officials.
The school is currently resuming normal operations, officials said.
DeKalb County police also responded but did not release any details.
School officials did not say whether any injuries were reported or arrests have been made. It also was not clear if the fight involved students or staff.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer is at the scene gathering details.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest