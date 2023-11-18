BREAKING | Electrical fire reported at building near Atlantic Station, two injured

Updated 1 hour ago
An electrical fire at a building near Atlantic Station injured two contractors working at the building, prompting a high police presence at the Midtown Atlanta high-rise Saturday afternoon.

The contractors, whose names were not released, are being treated at healthcare facilities and are stable, a spokesperson for Atlantic Station said Saturday evening.

The building, at 271 17th Street, houses law firms and an office for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, among other offices.

After initial reports of a possible explosion, Tara Murphy, spokesperson for Atlantic Station, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that there was not an explosion but confirmed an electrical fire did break out. No events at Atlantic Station, including a scheduled tree-lighting service, were affected, Murphy said. Roads were closed briefly but reopened.

A statement from the Atlanta Police Department on the chain of events is expected.

Few details on the incident were immediately released. Firefighters and medical personnel are also at the scene.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

