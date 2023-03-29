Report of man with gun at Douglas school leads to shootout at nearby home

A man got into a shootout with deputies at a Douglas County home Wednesday following a report of a person with a gun outside a nearby high school, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office was alerted around 11:20 a.m. to a man with a gun at a Special Olympics event at New Manchester High School in Douglasville, spokesman Capt. Trent Wilson said during a news conference. During that search, deputies said evidence led them to a home on Ferncrest Place, not far from the high school.
“A male exited the home and a very brief conversation took place,” the sheriff’s office said. “At that time, gunfire was exchanged.”
The school was placed on lockdown during the early stages of the Special Olympics event, which started at 10 a.m., according to Douglas County Schools police Chief Tracey L. Whaley. He said an attendee of the event reported a man had a gun at the stadium near the school. School resource officers then made contact with the man, who fled the scene.
A perimeter was set up as authorities searched for the man. Whaley said a cellphone that was found on the ground led them to the home, where gunfire was exchanged. No deputies were struck, Wilson said.
The suspect was taken to a hospital and his condition was not released. Authorities said he matched the description of the man at the high school, though his identity has not been confirmed. Deputies don’t believe he was a student.
The GBI was called to investigate the incident.
The extended lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m., when authorities were certain the man was no longer a threat, Whaley said. Officials immediately notified parents and family members by text and email of the situation and teachers remained by their students’ side, said Douglas County Schools spokesperson Portia Lake.
She spoke about the anxiety and concerns for many parents following this week’s school shooting in Nashville.
“It’s just unfortunate that we always have to continue worrying about our children, praying about the safety of our children and schools across the nation,” she said.
