Report of man with gun at Douglas school leads to shootout at nearby home

The suspect was taken to a hospital and his condition was not released. Authorities said he matched the description of the man at the high school, though his identity has not been confirmed. Deputies don’t believe he was a student.

The GBI was called to investigate the incident.

The extended lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m., when authorities were certain the man was no longer a threat, Whaley said. Officials immediately notified parents and family members by text and email of the situation and teachers remained by their students’ side, said Douglas County Schools spokesperson Portia Lake.

She spoke about the anxiety and concerns for many parents following this week’s school shooting in Nashville.

“It’s just unfortunate that we always have to continue worrying about our children, praying about the safety of our children and schools across the nation,” she said.

