Crews working to put out large apartment fire near Marietta
BREAKING: Crews working to put out large apartment fire near Marietta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 0 minutes ago

Crews in Cobb County are fighting a large apartment fire just outside Marietta on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from at least one of the three-story buildings at the Hamptons at East Cobb around noon. It is a gated community along Roswell Road.

Fire officials have not released any information, and it’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.

Crews from both Cobb County and Marietta are at the scene, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

