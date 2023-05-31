Crews battling fire at former Chamblee animal feed mill

Crews are at the scene of a fire Wednesday afternoon at a former animal feed mill in Chamblee, city officials said.

The blaze is at the Manno Pro facility along New Peachtree Road, city spokeswoman Shannon Wiggins said. Large plumes of smoke billowed above downtown Chamblee near the train tracks before DeKalb County firefighters were able to get the situation under control. Parts of the warehouse were burned and melted due to the fire, Channel 2 Action News reported.

New Peachtree Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road to American Industrial Way remain closed as crews work the scene. Motorists are encouraged to take West Hospital Avenue as an alternate route, and all residents are asked to avoid the area.

Wiggins confirmed that the building was abandoned and is supposed to be redeveloped into a food hall. It’s unclear when the redevelopment is set to begin.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to DeKalb fire for more details. Officials have not said what caused the fire or if anyone was inside at the time.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.