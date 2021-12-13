Cobb police investigate shooting at Mableton apartment complex

Cobb County police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at a Mableton apartment complex.
Police tape is strung across a breezeway at the Mableton Ridge complex on Mableton Parkway as officers and crime scene investigators work the scene. Police have not provided any details about their investigation, including the condition of any victim.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
About the Author
Editors' Picks