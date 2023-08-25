BREAKING | Car chase ends with ‘deadly force’ in Coweta, GBI investigating

A vehicle pursuit in Coweta County ended fatally Friday afternoon after authorities used “deadly force,” the sheriff’s office said.

Few details in the incident have been released, but officials said sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Newnan Police Department were involved in the pursuit around 2:20 p.m. According to Channel 2 Action News, the chase ended at the intersection of Herring Road and Palomino Drive.

The sheriff’s office said that, due to the immediate threat to “civilians and law enforcement personnel,” deputies used deadly force at the end of the chase. Authorities did not clarify the type of deadly force used or what the threat appeared to be.

Footage taken by NewsChopper 2 appeared to show a white sports car surrounded by several law enforcement vehicles.

The investigation, which the GBI has been asked to lead, remains active. The state agency has not released information on the incident.

