BREAKING: Businesses evacuated after report of man with gun near North Point Mall

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Authorities are evacuating businesses near North Point Mall after a man was seen with a gun at a Home Goods store, police said.

Alpharetta police confirmed they are searching the store on North Point Parkway but have not located the armed man. No shots have been reported fired, according to a police spokesman.

It was not clear how many businesses have been evacuated, but the Home Goods is located in a busy shopping center.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the way to the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

21h ago
