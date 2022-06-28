BreakingNews
Police: Boy, 4, found alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only underwear
Police: Boy, 4, found alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only underwear

A 4-year-old boy, believed to be named Jordan, was found alone Tuesday morning on Glenwood Avenue, according to Atlanta police.

Atlanta police are asking for help to identify a 4-year-old boy found alone on Glenwood Avenue in southeast Atlanta early Tuesday.

The child, believed to be named Jordan, was wearing only Spider-Man underwear and was carrying a gray and blue backpack, according to police. The boy’s mother may be named Katy, police said.

The boy is an estimated 3-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 42 pounds. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, his caregivers had not been located.

Anyone with information on the child or his parents is asked to call 911 or Detective William Walters at 404-546-4260.

