Police: Boy, 4, found alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only underwear

Atlanta police are asking for help to identify a 4-year-old boy found alone on Glenwood Avenue in southeast Atlanta early Tuesday.
The child, believed to be named Jordan, was wearing only Spider-Man underwear and was carrying a gray and blue backpack, according to police. The boy’s mother may be named Katy, police said.
The boy is an estimated 3-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 42 pounds. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, his caregivers had not been located.
Anyone with information on the child or his parents is asked to call 911 or Detective William Walters at 404-546-4260.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest