BREAKING: Atlanta police investigating shooting at Old 4th Ward apartments

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Atlanta’s Old 4th Ward neighborhood, officials confirmed Friday.
The shooting took place around noon at the Prato at Midtown complex near Ralph McGill Boulevard and Central Park Place, Atlanta police spokesperson Officer Steve Avery confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Officers were called to the scene after getting reports of a person shot, but no other details were immediately available.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks