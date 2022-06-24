ajc logo
BREAKING: Atlanta police investigate shooting at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta police are investigating a person shot call Friday morning at the Alexan Buckhead Village on Pharr Road.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting at a Buckhead apartment building Friday morning.

At least one person was taken by ambulance from the scene at the Alexan Buckhead Village on Pharr Road at about 7:45 a.m. The incident was reported to Atlanta police shortly after 7 a.m. as a person shot.

Atlanta fire crews and Grady Memorial Hospital paramedics were also at the scene.

Police have not released any details. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

