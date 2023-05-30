BREAKING: Atlanta police investigate homicide outside SE Buckhead apartments

BreakingNews
Atlanta police investigate homicide outside SE Buckhead apartments
Atlanta police investigate homicide outside SE Buckhead apartments

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Atlanta police are looking into what led up to a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in southeast Buckhead Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive around 4:30 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News. The roads have been blocked off as investigators canvass the area for evidence.

The victim appears to have been shot inside a black Cadillac Escalade that had several bullet holes.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she heard between five and 10 gunshots early in the morning.

“I said, ‘That can’t be fireworks!’ So I got up and I looked out and I didn’t see anything, but I heard a car drove off like pretty fast,” the woman said.

About a mile away, police have blocked off Buford Highway at Lenox Road and Cheshire Bridge Road, Channel 2 reported. Officials have not said if the scenes are related.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Georgia GOP convention to briefly be 'center' of Republican universe
