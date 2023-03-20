UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old located safe; suspect in custody

The GBI announced that Remington Poe had been found Monday just after 1:30 p.m. Jackie Blaine Tucker, the man suspected of abducting her, was arrested, the state agency said.

Poe was last seen around 10 a.m. near a home on Fountain Square in Rome, according to the GBI. Investigators said Tucker was driving a white 2015 Kia Optima with the tag number CSR7036.