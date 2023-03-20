X

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old located safe; suspect in custody

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 2-year-old girl who was the subject of a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, has been found safe after she was allegedly abducted by a man in Floyd County, officials said.

The GBI announced that Remington Poe had been found Monday just after 1:30 p.m. Jackie Blaine Tucker, the man suspected of abducting her, was arrested, the state agency said.

Poe was last seen around 10 a.m. near a home on Fountain Square in Rome, according to the GBI. Investigators said Tucker was driving a white 2015 Kia Optima with the tag number CSR7036.

The GBI said Tucker was likely traveling northeast toward Gordon County and I-75.

No further information has been shared about the situation, including the relationship between Tucker and Poe or the circumstances around the suspected abduction.

