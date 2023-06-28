X

BREAKING: Alleged wrong-way driver arrested, charged in deadly Ga. 400 crash

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A 21-year-old man accused of driving the wrong way on Ga. 400 in Roswell on Tuesday has been arrested on multiple charges.

Roswell police said Dahmir Rivera was driving a silver Cadillac ATS south in the northbound lanes shortly after 3 a.m. near Holcomb Bridge Road when he collided head-on with a gray Nissan Sentra in the far right lane. The Nissan’s two occupants, 27-year-old Keara Williams and 55-year-old Benyounes Mezouar, died at the scene.

Explore2 killed in crash that blocked Ga. 400 North for hours in Roswell

Rivera was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released, according to police. He was then booked into the Fulton County Jail on two counts of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and wrong-way driving.

The investigation remains open, and additional criminal charges may be forthcoming, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Christian lawmaker: ‘How could they do this to my synagogue?’4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Work on I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 to continue into 2024
5h ago

Credit: AP

People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
4h ago

Credit: courtesy of family

George Heery Jr., businessman, known for values and love of dogs
3h ago

Credit: courtesy of family

George Heery Jr., businessman, known for values and love of dogs
3h ago

Credit: Mike Luckovich

WATCH: Cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his latest Trump inspiration
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Family photo

Man gets life in prison for shooting teen during phone sale in SW Atlanta
15h ago
Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting at DeKalb gas station
16h ago
Sheriff: Teen in stolen vehicle shoots at west Georgia deputy during wild chase
17h ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top