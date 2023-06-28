BREAKING: Alleged wrong-way driver arrested, charged in deadly Ga. 400 crash

A 21-year-old man accused of driving the wrong way on Ga. 400 in Roswell on Tuesday has been arrested on multiple charges.

Roswell police said Dahmir Rivera was driving a silver Cadillac ATS south in the northbound lanes shortly after 3 a.m. near Holcomb Bridge Road when he collided head-on with a gray Nissan Sentra in the far right lane. The Nissan’s two occupants, 27-year-old Keara Williams and 55-year-old Benyounes Mezouar, died at the scene.

Rivera was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released, according to police. He was then booked into the Fulton County Jail on two counts of homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and wrong-way driving.

The investigation remains open, and additional criminal charges may be forthcoming, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.