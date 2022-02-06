1 dead in wrong-way head-on collision on Ga. 400

One person is dead following a head-on collision with another vehicle traveling the wrong direction on Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs on Sunday, police confirmed.
The crash took place shortly before 6 a.m. just south of the Chattahoochee River, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All southbound lanes were closed for at least four hours, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Both drivers had serious injuries, according to Roswell police, who assisted Sandy Springs with the crash.
Roswell Fire Department personnel arrived and tried to save one of the drivers, but due to the extent of the injuries, medical personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene, Roswell police said.
It’s not clear which driver died. Neither driver’s name was released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
