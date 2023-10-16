BREAKING | 4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail

BreakingNews
2 girls taken from Burger King in Georgia found safe, police say

4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Four inmates are on the run Monday afternoon after escaping from a Middle Georgia jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe the inmates broke out of the Bibb detention center through a damaged window and a cut fence, the sheriff’s office said. A blue Dodge Challenger then pulled up and helped the inmates flee at 3 a.m.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service joined state investigators in the search to find the four, including a murder suspect.

MEDIA RELEASE: Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Detention Center Inmate Escapees The Bibb County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 16, 2023

The inmates are: Joey Fournier, 52, who has been charged with murder; Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held on aggravated assault charges; Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the Marshals Service; and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was charged with possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Fournier is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Cynthia Berry, in February 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the inmates’ location or the vehicle is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

