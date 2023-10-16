BREAKING | 4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail

Authorities believe the inmates broke out of the Bibb detention center through a damaged window and a cut fence, the sheriff’s office said. A blue Dodge Challenger then pulled up and helped the inmates flee at 3 a.m.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service joined state investigators in the search to find the four, including a murder suspect.

The inmates are: Joey Fournier, 52, who has been charged with murder; Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held on aggravated assault charges; Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the Marshals Service; and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was charged with possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Fournier is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Cynthia Berry, in February 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the inmates’ location or the vehicle is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

