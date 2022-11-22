BREAKING: 3 South Georgia deputies fired, arrested over jail beating

Massey had worked for the sheriff’s office six months, Garrick had been employed there 18 months and Biegel worked for the agency three years, the sheriff said. All three were booked into the Camden County jail. In addition, two other involved face disciplinary actions resulting from the findings of the internal investigation. Their names have not been released.

“I appreciate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisting our agency with this critical incident that occurred,” Proctor said in a statement. “The arrest of these employees culminates the criminal investigation and ends their employment with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.”

GBI Director Mike Register is holding a 4 p.m. news conference to discuss the state agency’s investigation.

Harry Daniels, an Atlanta-based civil rights attorney, shared the video on Twitter this month, calling for prosecutors to “bring charges immediately.” He said Hobbs was suffering from a “psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs.”

“This wasn’t some arrest that got out of hand or a judgment call made out of fear for your life,” Daniels tweeted. “This was targeted gang violence pure and simple. It just so happens that the gang members were wearing badges, and we’re calling on the district attorney to bring charges immediately.”

Hobbs suffered from swelling and a chipped tooth, Daniels said, adding that one of his dreadlocks was ripped off his head during the fight.

After the footage was released, the sheriff’s office released a statement on Facebook, saying the video showed “a portion” of the incident. The department said it would review all video of Hobbs during the time he was in the jail, from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30.

Daniels told CNN his client violated probation on a federal case out of North Carolina by being in Georgia, where he faces additional charges. Jail records showed Hobbs had been charged with speeding, driving on a revoked or suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

CNN obtained court documents that said Hobbs was warned by jailers to stop kicking his cell door and that the fight started after he refused to comply and put his hands behind his back.

“After the jailers reportedly continued to give him orders and approached him, defendant tensed up, pulled away, and a physical altercation between defendant and jailers ensued,” according to the court documents obtained by CNN. “Defendant resisted the jailers and subsequently punched one deputy in the face while punching another deputy in the side of his head. One deputy sustained a bruised eye and a broken hand as a result of the incident.”

After the fight, Hobbs was charged with battery, assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers, the jail’s booking records show. He’s now being held in the Guilford County Jail in North Carolina while awaiting transfer to a federal prison.

