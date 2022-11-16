ajc logo
X

Video prompts GBI to investigate use of force in Camden County Jail

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago
Local prosecutor asked for the probe after the video surfaced on social media

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it will probe the use of force against a man who was held in the Camden County Jail in September, citing video of the violent incident that has been shared on social media.

The video — which does not include sound — shows four sheriff’s office employees struggling with Jarrett Hobbs, 41, of Greensboro, North Carolina, in a small jail cell. Several of the men throw punches at the detainee as they try to subdue him.

“GBI agents will conduct an independent & thorough investigation,” the GBI tweeted Tuesday. “Once the investigation is complete, we will provide the file to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.”

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins requested the investigation, according to the GBI. Higgins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harry Daniels, an Atlanta-based civil rights attorney, shared the video on Twitter this week, calling for a prosecutor to “bring charges immediately.” He added that Hobbs was suffering from a “psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs.”

“This wasn’t some arrest that got out of hand or a judgment call made out of fear for your life,” Daniels tweeted. “This was targeted gang violence pure and simple. It just so happens that the gang members were wearing badges, and we’re calling on the district attorney to bring charges immediately.”

Bakari Sellers, an attorney and political commentator, also tweeted the video, saying he had joined Daniels in representing Hobbs.

“This is sickening,” Sellers tweeted. “We will get justice.”

Sellers and Daniels are preparing to hold a news conference and rally outside Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Woodbine at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Camden Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook, saying the video shows “a portion” of the incident, though it doesn’t elaborate. The office added that it will review all video of Hobbs during the time he was in the jail, from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30.

“Sheriff Jim Proctor has ordered an internal investigation to begin immediately,” the statement says. “The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has always been an agency that is transparent, allowing public access to all operations of each division.”

CNN reported that Hobbs, according to Daniels, violated probation on a federal case out of North Carolina by being in Georgia, where he was facing additional charges. Camden County Jail booking records show he was charged with speeding, driving on a revoked or suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

CNN also obtained court documents that say Hobbs was warned by jailers to stop kicking his cell door and that the fight started after he refused to comply and put his hands behind his back.

“After the jailers reportedly continued to give him orders and approached him, defendant tensed up, pulled away, and a physical altercation between defendant and jailers ensued,” according to the court documents obtained by CNN.

“Defendant resisted the jailers and subsequently punched one deputy in the face while punching another deputy in the side of his head. One deputy sustained a bruised eye and a broken hand as a result of the incident.”

After the fight, Hobbs was charged with battery, assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers, the jail’s booking records show.

About the Author

Follow Jeremy Redmon on facebookFollow Jeremy Redmon on twitter

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005. He often writes about politics, the military, immigration and refugees.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
2h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump’s 2024 run could complicate Walker’s Senate runoff bid
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: East Point Police Department

Owner killed during suspected robbery at East Point beauty supply shop
30m ago
Man dead in shooting at Midtown apartment building
11h ago
Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County
14h ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
2h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
14h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top