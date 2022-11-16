Video prompts GBI to investigate use of force in Camden County Jail

“This wasn’t some arrest that got out of hand or a judgment call made out of fear for your life,” Daniels tweeted. “This was targeted gang violence pure and simple. It just so happens that the gang members were wearing badges, and we’re calling on the district attorney to bring charges immediately.”

Bakari Sellers, an attorney and political commentator, also tweeted the video, saying he had joined Daniels in representing Hobbs.

“This is sickening,” Sellers tweeted. “We will get justice.”

Sellers and Daniels are preparing to hold a news conference and rally outside Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Woodbine at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Camden Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook, saying the video shows “a portion” of the incident, though it doesn’t elaborate. The office added that it will review all video of Hobbs during the time he was in the jail, from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30.

“Sheriff Jim Proctor has ordered an internal investigation to begin immediately,” the statement says. “The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has always been an agency that is transparent, allowing public access to all operations of each division.”

CNN reported that Hobbs, according to Daniels, violated probation on a federal case out of North Carolina by being in Georgia, where he was facing additional charges. Camden County Jail booking records show he was charged with speeding, driving on a revoked or suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

CNN also obtained court documents that say Hobbs was warned by jailers to stop kicking his cell door and that the fight started after he refused to comply and put his hands behind his back.

“After the jailers reportedly continued to give him orders and approached him, defendant tensed up, pulled away, and a physical altercation between defendant and jailers ensued,” according to the court documents obtained by CNN.

“Defendant resisted the jailers and subsequently punched one deputy in the face while punching another deputy in the side of his head. One deputy sustained a bruised eye and a broken hand as a result of the incident.”

After the fight, Hobbs was charged with battery, assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers, the jail’s booking records show.