BREAKING: 3 shootings under investigation in Atlanta

One man was shot on Neal Street in a residential area one block north of Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park, according to police. He was alert when officers responded shortly after 10 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if the two Jonesboro Road shootings were related. Two victims were found shot at the two scenes, a gas station at the Hutchens Road intersection and a row of townhouses across the street. One victim is in critical condition, according to police spokesperson Officer TaSheena Brown.