BREAKING: 3 shootings under investigation in Atlanta

Atlanta police officers and a K-9 unit were investigating Thursday after a man was shot on Neal Street in a residential area of northwest Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Atlanta police are on the scene of three separate shooting investigations Thursday morning, one on the Westside and two along Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta.

One man was shot on Neal Street in a residential area one block north of Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park, according to police. He was alert when officers responded shortly after 10 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if the two Jonesboro Road shootings were related. Two victims were found shot at the two scenes, a gas station at the Hutchens Road intersection and a row of townhouses across the street. One victim is in critical condition, according to police spokesperson Officer TaSheena Brown.

The victims were reported shot within minutes of each other, shortly after 10:30 a.m. Both were taken to a hospital, Brown said.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer headed to the Jonesboro Road scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

