BREAKING: 3 Riverdale firefighters injured in fire engine crash

Three Riverdale firefighters were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after they were injured in a fire engine crash, including one who was ejected.
Officials said the driver lost control outside Riverdale Fire Station 2 and hit a tree. The conditions of the three injured firefighters were not released.
Clayton County police were called to the scene at 7844 Taylor Road. The wreck is under investigation, officials said.
We’re working to learn more.
