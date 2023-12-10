BREAKING | 3 men killed, 4th injured in Buckhead shooting

Three men were killed and a fourth injured in a shooting Saturday night in Buckhead, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called at approximately 6:44 p.m. to 3005 Peachtree Road, where they found all four men with gunshot wounds, police said in a media statement. An apartment building is located at the address.

Three of the men died at the scene and a fourth was alert while being taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.