BREAKING | 3 men killed, 4th injured in Buckhead shooting

BREAKING | 3 men killed, 4th injured in Buckhead shooting

Atlanta officers were investigating a deadly shooting late Saturday on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.



Atlanta officers were investigating a deadly shooting late Saturday on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.



42 minutes ago

Three men were killed and a fourth injured in a shooting Saturday night in Buckhead, Atlanta police said.

Officers were called at approximately 6:44 p.m. to 3005 Peachtree Road, where they found all four men with gunshot wounds, police said in a media statement. An apartment building is located at the address.

Three of the men died at the scene and a fourth was alert while being taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The names of the victims were not released late Saturday. No further details were available on the shooting, which remained under investigation.

Alexis Stevens

