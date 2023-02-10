2 men shot during drug deal in Buckhead; possible suspect in custody, police say

Atlanta police responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Peachtree Road near Buckhead Village. When officers arrived, they found both victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The men, who were not identified, were alert when they were taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a narcotics transaction. Police said a suspect was apprehended soon after but did not immediately release the suspect’s identity.