UPDATE: Instructor, student injured in plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

The plane began to experience engine issues after takeoff around 2:30 p.m., DeKalb County officials said. The single-engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee immediately returned to PDK and crashed in a grassy area.

DeKalb fire officials said a full crash response was sent to the scene, but the plane never caught on fire. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel treated the two people on board for injuries and remained at the scene as a precautionary measure. Both the instructor and student were taken to the hospital, officials said.