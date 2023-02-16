X
UPDATE: Instructor, student injured in plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 11 minutes ago

An instructor and a student were injured when their small plane crashed at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport during a training flight Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The plane began to experience engine issues after takeoff around 2:30 p.m., DeKalb County officials said. The single-engine Piper PA-28 Cherokee immediately returned to PDK and crashed in a grassy area.

DeKalb fire officials said a full crash response was sent to the scene, but the plane never caught on fire. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel treated the two people on board for injuries and remained at the scene as a precautionary measure. Both the instructor and student were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Photos captured by NewsChopper 2 showed the wreckage of the plane with its left wing sheared off.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

